436 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

V opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.52 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.94.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

