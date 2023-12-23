4,484 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.94. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

