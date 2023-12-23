4,536 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HSIC stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
