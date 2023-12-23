4,735 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.