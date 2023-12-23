4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading 9% Higher

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.76. 81,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 411,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $884.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.45.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

