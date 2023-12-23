5,965 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

