6,929 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,929 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

