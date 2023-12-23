72,779 Shares in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 13,567 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $94,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,536.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.