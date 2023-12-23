771 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MSI opened at $309.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

