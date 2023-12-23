7,954 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,531,000 after buying an additional 258,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

