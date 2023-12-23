Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Raised to $12.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAN. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Aaron’s stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $621,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

