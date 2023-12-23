AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.49. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

