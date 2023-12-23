Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.59.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $354.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.