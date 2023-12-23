Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.91 and a 200-day moving average of $316.78. The company has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

