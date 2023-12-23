ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

ACIW opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.17.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

