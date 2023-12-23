Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

