Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.48.

TSE AAV opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.15. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$10.50.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.014944 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

