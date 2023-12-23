Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) versus CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Head to Head Analysis

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CoStar Group and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

CoStar Group currently has a consensus price target of $94.18, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 12.86%. Given CoStar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

This table compares CoStar Group and Advantage Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.18 billion 16.37 $369.45 million $0.99 88.35 Advantage Solutions $4.05 billion 0.32 -$1.38 billion ($4.72) -0.83

CoStar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 16.86% 6.49% 5.31% Advantage Solutions -35.42% 6.46% 1.86%

Risk and Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Advantage Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

