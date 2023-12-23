AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,679 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,474,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.05 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.