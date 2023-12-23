AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $84.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

