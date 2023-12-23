AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,065 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

