AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 443 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FNDA stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

