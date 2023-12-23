AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $28.25 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

