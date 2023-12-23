AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 113,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

