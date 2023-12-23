AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $593,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $138.11.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

