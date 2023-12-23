AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.