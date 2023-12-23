AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $429,000 Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 441,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 104,136,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,190,000 after acquiring an additional 104,113,264 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $44.77 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.