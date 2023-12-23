AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.0 %

AWK opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

