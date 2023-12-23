AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 388 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.63.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $325.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

