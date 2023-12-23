AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,417 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

