AFS Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.