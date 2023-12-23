Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

APD stock opened at $272.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

