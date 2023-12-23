Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

APD opened at $272.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.