Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $36.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AA

Alcoa Trading Up 5.5 %

AA opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.