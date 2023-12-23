Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $325.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $271.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average of $297.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

