Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.0% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

