Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

