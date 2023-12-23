Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.