Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 96,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,336,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 10,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,397,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

