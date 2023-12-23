Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Insider Activity at Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $1,458,140 in the last three months. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,810,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 493,027 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALPN opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $20.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.