American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $76.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

American International Group stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $67.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

