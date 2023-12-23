Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1,785.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

