Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $20.15

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.45. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,277.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $2,790,400.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,930 shares of company stock worth $6,394,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ACV Auctions by 33.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ACV Auctions by 70.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,363,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after buying an additional 423,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.