Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price at $22.14

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,885,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

