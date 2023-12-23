Analysts Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price at $134.65

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.65.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

