Analyzing Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group -33.41% -20.00% -4.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and SoftBank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.00 -$520.82 million N/A N/A SoftBank Group $49.21 billion 1.27 -$7.18 billion ($5.45) -3.89

Analyst Recommendations

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftBank Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam beats SoftBank Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

