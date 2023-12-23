AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AU stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

