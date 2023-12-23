Aparna Bawa Sells 831 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98.

Shares of ZM opened at $72.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

