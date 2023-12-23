Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.76 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

