Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

